Officials during the signing ceremony | WAM

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and e& Enterprise have announced their joint cooperation to enhance and exchange experiences in the areas of Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing.

ADDED and e& enterprise signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the “1st Smart Manufacturing Incentives Program’s Awareness and Business Matching workshop” hosted by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB).

The primary goal of the MoU is to promote digital transformation in Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector, aiming to facilitate a seamless transition to Industry 4.0 technologies while encouraging sustainable practices and leveraging e& enterprise’s expertise in cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower manufacturing enterprises in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, ADDED and e& enterprise will establish a joint working group comprising representatives from both sides to ensure effective communication and cooperation.

IDB “We are pleased to partner with e& enterprise to provide a conducive environment to the industrial sector of Abu Dhabi to transition to smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 as well as encourage sustainability in the sector. This comes as part of our ongoing efforts to achieve the ambitious objectives of the ADIS, which aim to increase the size of investment in the industrial sector, create new quality jobs, improve Abu Dhabi’s trade with global markets, and strengthen its position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub.”

Further, ADDED and e& enterprise will collaborate to develop joint workshops to bolster research and knowledge exchange and raise awareness of sustainable manufacturing. The two parties will also explore opportunities to provide digital solutions for manufacturing operations to enhance sustainability and improve operational efficiency.

Mr. Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT & AI, said that this partnership signifies a significant milestone in driving innovation and digitalization in the UAE. It underscores our dedication to empowering businesses to flourish in the digital era while fostering environmentally responsible methods.

As per the statement, “The partnership also aims to increase awareness within the manufacturing community about the benefits of Industry 4.0 and related technologies by showcasing innovative digital approaches and providing skill set development programs.”

