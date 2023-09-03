Rep.Image (Courtesy: AFS Twitter)

Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, has launched its second-generation digital payments solution, AFS Pay.

AFS Pay is the first solution in Bahrain to transform Android devices into smart Point of Sale (POS) terminals that accept all contactless payments. The service eliminates the need for additional hardware, allowing businesses of all sizes to effortlessly accept payments using their own smartphones.

With AFS Pay, merchants can now provide a seamless and secure payment experience for their customers by simply downloading the AFS Pay app from the Play Store. This innovative solution supports contactless enabled Visa and Mastercard cards, enabling businesses to accept a wide range of payment methods, including Contactless Debit and Credit Cards (Tap & Go), NFC Devices like Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, as well as Smart Link payments.

Mrs. Amira Ismail

Head of Merchant Acquiring Business

AFS “AFS Pay marks a leap in the evolution of digital payment solutions. This technology, which is a first in the Kingdom of Bahrain, reflects our commitment to redefining the digital payments landscape and empowering businesses with smart, secure, and cost-effective tools. By transforming Android devices into POS terminals, AFS Pay enables merchants to enhance their operational efficiency while offering customers a frictionless payment experience. With AFS Pay, merchants can accept payments anywhere, anytime, providing a convenient and mobile payment solution for both customers and businesses. This flexibility translates to enhanced customer satisfaction and improved sales.”

Ms. Malak Alsaffar, Visa’s Country Manager for Bahrain, said that “With more consumers seeking digital, especially contactless, payment experiences it is critical for businesses to expand their acceptance methods beyond cash. AFS Pay will help merchants in Bahrain reinvent the physical shopping experience for consumers in an easy, cost-effective way. We are therefore delighted to partner with AFS on this launch and support the Bahrain government’s cashless agenda.”

AFS Pay’s intuitive portal allows merchants to review transaction reports, track transactions by type, access detailed transaction history, and even raise queries. The platform stores transaction history for up to 6 months, providing valuable insights for business management. Merchants can share electronic receipts (eReceipts) with customers via SMS and email, offering a faster, more eco-friendly shopping experience.

AFS Pay also adheres to the highest security standards, boasting full PCI DSS compliance. Sensitive cardholder data remains secure, providing peace of mind to both merchants and customers. Transactions are processed swiftly, ensuring a seamless payment experience. The service’s flexible and competitive pricing options ensure affordability for businesses of all sizes.

Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services.

Providing the highest quality payment solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

