EDGE signs deal with Brazilian DCTA

Officials during the signing event | Courtesy: EDGE Group

EDGE Group (EDGE), one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defense groups, has signed a strategic agreement with the Brazilian Air Force’s Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), the national military research center for aviation and space flight.

As per the agreement, the two organizations will explore opportunities to jointly develop projects in the Air and Space, Smart Weapons, and unmanned and autonomous platform domains, as well as other areas.

The agreement is in line with the UAE company’s strategy of building mutually beneficial partnerships supporting defense capability development in the UAE and Latin America, where EDGE recently established its first international office, located in Brasilia.

The signing ceremony took place in the city of São José dos Campos as part of an ongoing high-level EDGE delegation visit to Brazil and was witnessed by members of the Group’s senior management and the General Director of the Department of Aerospace Science & Technology, Air Force General Maurício Augusto de Medeiros.

According to the statement, “During their itinerary, the group also met with local dignitaries and major Brazilian industry players and partners, including SIATT and Turbomachine. The visits will enable the UAE company to pave the way for greater collaboration on knowledge exchange, Research and Collaboration (R&D) cooperation, and the co-development of advanced defense systems, among others.”

Recently, the Group announced a strategic partnership agreement with the Brazilian Navy to co-develop a long-range anti-ship missile, as well as provide advanced solutions, such as anti-jamming technology, which is developed by EDGE in the UAE.

