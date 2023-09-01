Etisalat by e& obtains TMF Silver Certification Open API

Etisalat by e&, the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company, has obtained the TM Forum’s (TMF) Silver Certification Open Application Programming Interface (API), becoming the only mobile operator in the MENA region to acquire this prestigious certification.

The TM Forum’s Open API program is a global initiative to improve connectivity, interoperability, and portability in the telecommunications ecosystem. etisalat by e& has been a pioneer in adopting these standards and moving towards Open Digital Architecture (ODA). This now enables the provision of standardized APIs for efficient integration, streamlining the development and operation of complex services.

Initiating its TMF Open API standards adoption in late May, etisalat by e& secured four certifications within a brief span, placing them in the Silver Tier and setting the stage for the esteemed Gold Tier.

Khalid Murshed

CTO – etisalat by e& “We are extremely proud of this achievement as it represents a strategic leap forward for our organization. By integrating the TMF Open API, we are streamlining our operations, reducing manual errors, and enhancing service quality. This feat positions etisalat by e& as a frontrunner in technological advancements within the telecom industry.”

The commitment to open API adoption aligns seamlessly with etisalat by e&’s ODA journey which aims to decouple systems and applications. TMF Open APIs with its standardized interfaces, simplify integration processes, promotes interoperability of internal systems, and stimulate innovation by enabling secured access to data and functionality. This makes a significant milestone in etisalat by e&’s journey to digitize and modernize the telecommunications industry.

