Saudi Arabia-based IR4LAB, a renowned technology company, is implementing the first Blockchain-enabled registration and certificate of attendance solution for the inaugural Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) Web3 summit which will be held on October 19th at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh.

IR4LAB will be leveraging its blockchain-based solution DocCerts to manage registration, and certificates of attendance for the inaugural Web3 Blockchain and Beyond summit organized by the globally renowned Blockchain Research Institute.

The BRI Middle East, with branches all around the world, is known for its yearly summits led by their partner, the legendary Dr. Don Tapscott who will be flying for the first time to the Kingdom addressing C-suites audience focusing on the topics of Blockchain for Oil & Gas, Supply chain & logistics, Smart Cities, Banking &Finance and Women in Web3. Organizers plan to hold this event yearly in Riyadh.

The solution implemented will offer, for the first time in the region, a blockchain registration certificate that will be granted to all attendees, be-it online or in-person.

The Web3 Summit: Blockchain and Beyond aims to bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the advancements and potential of blockchain technology and web3. The summit will discuss five main relevant areas, all of which fall under the Saudi Vision 2030 focusing on the digital transformation which is currently happening in Saudi.

Ms. Aline Daoud

Managing Partner

BRI Middle East “We take pride in walking the talk. We have been internationally vocal about Blockchain and the successful use cases that are being implemented around the world, with the use of DocCerts solution in our event, we are allowing our attendees to have hands-on experience on a simple yet valid blockchain implementation. We look forward to having our prominent local, regional and international speakers who will be exposing other successful use cases covering the 5 themes that the summit focuses on, all of which are part of the Saudi Vision2030.”

Mr. Majd AL AFIFI Co-Founder and CEO of IR4LAB said that “Attendees and delegates to the summit will enjoy a novel event experience using blockchain technology. Our blockchain DocCerts solution will not only streamline the registration process and make it easier, simpler and more transparent but it will also grant certificates of attendance to attendees in a digital environmentally friendly fashion. We stand ready and work diligently to make blockchain a part of our everyday lives.”

A keynote speech will be given by Dr. Don Tapscott one of the world’s leading Blockchain authors who has been vocal about the impact of technology on businesses and societies. Panels Topics will cover exploring the Use Cases of Blockchain in the Oil and Gas/Energy Market, implementing Blockchain in Supply Chain Logistics: Challenges and Best Practices, innovating Financial Services with Blockchain: Opportunities and Challenges, building the Cities of Tomorrow with Web3 Technology, and empowering Women in the Blockchain Ecosystem: Opportunities in a decentralized world.

The Web3 Summit Blockchain and Beyond will host 500+ delegates from the Gulf region and 70+ experts from all over the world created as a practical initiative aligned with the vision of 2030 objectives by paving the way towards Blockchain adoption under the emerging technologies umbrella set by the Kingdom’s vision.

