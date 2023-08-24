Rep. Image | Courtesy: NEOM

JLS Yachts, a leading Middle East-based yacht agency, and concierge service provider, has been appointed as a ‘key partner superyacht agency’ for Sindalah, NEOM’s luxury island development.

Set to open in 2024, Sindalah will be NEOM’s first tourism destination, offering visitors an idyllic luxury lifestyle experience. Sindalah is one of NEOM’s 41 islands, which will be home to a world-leading yachting ecosystem with more than 5,000 berths.

NEOM’s partnership with JLS Yachts will support Sindalah’s vision of becoming a global yachting destination, with the island located just 17 hours’ sailing from the Mediterranean. The agency’s office within the island’s marina will provide a comprehensive range of world-class services for the comfort and pleasure of the yachting community, including berthing, provisioning, bunkering, customs clearance, transportation, and travel arrangements.

Mr. Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development at NEOM, said that, “Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea. JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM.”

“We are very pleased and honored to be selected as a key partner for NEOM’s magnificent Sindalah Island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline. With our new operational offices based in Jeddah and Riyadh, it offers us great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains, and crew. As the largest and most experienced superyacht agency in the Middle East and northern Indian Ocean, we look forward to bringing our unique and rewarding services to the Red Sea and beyond,” commented Captain Stephan Corbett, CEO at JLS Yachts.

