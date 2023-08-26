Oman Arab Bank launches Tumouhi to support SMEs sector

Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has launched Tumouhi, to strengthen its support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the Sultanate.

Launched under the patronage of HE Dr. Nasser bin Rashid Al Mawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, the program is targeted towards helping the nation’s SMEs thrive in a sector already enjoying vibrant growth in the country.

Tomouhi customers will have access to comprehensive solutions and financial services, including a suite of offers and discounts with various strategic partners across telecommunications, legal, transport, accounting and cybersecurity industries. It will also unlock a range of exclusive benefits to create a comprehensive ecosystem for SMEs, with waived fees for online banking and chequebooks, competitive rates on car loans and POS machines as well as a complimentary Advantage Debit Card for business owners.

In addition, through tie-ups with subject matter experts and specialists, the SMEs will benefit from a variety of free workshops on how to run a successful enterprise. Topics include financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, governance and compliance and business communications.

Sulaiman Al Hinai

GM

Wholesale Banking Group

Oman Arab Bank “SMEs are the lifeblood of any healthy economy and they have long been a priority in OAB’s operations across the Sultanate. With Tumouhi, OAB aims to further support SME growth by streamlining their experience and establishing a strong reputation as a pivotal partner thanks to the suite of benefits available. SMEs represent a crucial component on our road towards realizing the bold blueprint of Oman’s Vision 2040, which gives even more importance to this initiative as a vital development on this journey. Tomouhi is it is a testament to our dedication to nurturing and cultivating the advancement of SMEs.”

In addition, strategic and key partners have also come on board to provide services and products for SMEs to foster their growth and facilitate their business operations. These include Oman Academy for SMEs, Omantel, National Life and General Insurance, Talal Abu Ghazaleh Global, Asia Solutions, Corwe Oman, Dalili, Global College of Engineering and Technology, Hamdan Al-Sadi Law Firm, Rajab Al Kathiri & Partners Law Firm, OSOS, and Tatweer Cyber Security.

