Sukoon Insurance, the UAE’s industry-leading, multi-award-winning Health, Travel, and Car insurance provider, has received approval from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), to start a new subsidiary called Oman Insurance Workplace Savings Solution (OIWSS) for the administration of Employee Money Purchase schemes in the Center.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, will provide a platform for the subsidiary to provide services to companies in the UAE and the rest of the GCC for administration of their End of Service Gratuity savings in an effective and regulated manner.

OIWSS has established a partnership with Intertrust Group, a CSC Company, which will be the trustee and the operator of this scheme and Generali Global Pension which will provide a capital-guaranteed option for our clients.

The new entity will operate from its new office in DIFC. OIWSS has built a scheme that will be branded as Go Saver and will be open for companies in DIFC, other free zones and other onshore jurisdictions. Go Saver will be fully protected under a trust which will safeguard the interests of employees. Through a robust digital platform, OIWSS will provide many investment solutions including a fully capital-guaranteed option and investment portfolios including Sharia offer.

Salmaan Jaffery

Chief Business Development Officer

DIFC Authority “As the leading global financial center in the MEASA, DIFC has always driven innovation in the creation and management of long terms savings and wealth. Sukoon’s establishment of OIWSS within DIFC highlights their commitment, in alignment with our shared vision, to revolutionize the pension and savings landscape in the region. We are delighted to welcome OIWSS into our dynamic ecosystem and look forward to facilitating their growth in the years ahead.”

“The gratuity and employee savings landscape in the UAE provides an enormous opportunity, especially due to the regulatory changes which are expected in the country. We have seen success within companies in DIFC and the public sector where gratuity provisions have been invested in a savings scheme. With limited players in the market, and the need for very high expertise in this business, OIWSS is well positioned to become the leader in this space and offer the most unique solutions to clients, working with HR and finance heads of companies to introduce savings scheme for the gratuity liability of their employees along with an option to add voluntary contributions,” said Mr. Emmanuel Deschamps, Head of Life and Pensions and member of the Executive Committee at Sukoon.

Initiatives like OIWSS, borne from Sukoon’s growth trajectory and forward-thinking approach, reflect DIFC’s commitment to providing a platform that acts as a catalyst for success, providing the necessary support and resources for financial companies to innovate and excel in the region.

