Qatar Fuel Company (Woqod) has signed agreements with QatarEnergy, extending the ongoing agreement for the sale and purchase of petroleum products, specifically Jet A-1, Refined Products, and LPG.

This extension spans an additional five-year period and will expire on September 30, 2028. Woqod is a Qatari oil and gas company focused on the distribution and sale of refined petroleum products supplied by QatarEnergy.

Mr. Saad Rashid Al-Muhannadi, Managing Director and CEO of Woqod, expressed his profound thanks and appreciation for the great confidence in WOQOD by QatarEnergy and the State of Qatar, and for the continuous support to WOQOD in its efforts to distribute petroleum products in the State of Qatar.

Mr. Al-Muhannadi acknowledged their unwavering support for Woqod’s endeavors in the distribution of petroleum products within the nation. He underscored Woqod’s persistent dedication to providing services of the highest caliber, driven by a modern distribution system comprising well-established stations, as well as efficient distribution and transport networks.

He went on to emphasize Woqod’s persistent efforts in providing its services according to the highest standards, using a modern distribution system comprising stations and distribution and transport networks. WOQOD will ensure the implementation of the best security, safety, health, and environmental standards.

Furthermore, Mr. Al-Muhannadi indicated that these agreements will enhance the benefits of its valued shareholders and stakeholders while ensuring the development and strengthening of Woqod’s distribution network.

