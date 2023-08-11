Officials during the visit.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, has announced plans to reinforce its presence in China.

This move comes as part of its growth strategy to diversify and expand across international markets with the Chinese and the Asia Pacific regions at the forefront.

Yahsat’s senior commercial team, led by its Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Sulaiman Al Ali, traveled to Beijing to meet with His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE Ambassador to China, who is leading the Diplomatic Mission’s efforts to empower UAE businesses to expand across the growing Chinese market.

The UAE Ambassador to China said that “the partnership between Yahsat and China holds immense potential for mutual growth and cooperation. The UAE Embassy is committed to providing full support to UAE businesses’ including Yahsat to expand in China, strengthening the ties between our two nations and fostering economic cooperation.”

The team met with Thuraya’s service partners, including Zhongyou Century (Beijing) Communications Technology, in order to explore potential business opportunities in strategically important sectors, including Government with a particular focus on search and rescue applications and Enterprise.

Mr. Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, stated that, “We are proud of Yahsat’s expansion as part of our diversification strategy geographically as well as venturing into new sectors. Our strategic partnership with China is expected to provide a big boost to our position in the global market.”

“The successful visit by Chinese Embassy officials and the endorsement from the UAE Ambassador to China have given us the impetus to continue driving growth and development, not only in China but also across the Asia Pacific region,” Mr. Al Hashemi added.

