Aamal Services, a fully owned subsidiary of Aamal Company, one of Qatar’s largest and most diversified companies, has been awarded a new hospitality contract by the Ministry of Municipality.

Aamal’s 3-year contract worth $4.2 million will deal with hospitality services across all premises belonging to the Ministry of Municipality and is one of a series of contracts awarded to Aamal Services this year by the Ministry of Municipality.

Building on this encouraging performance, this new contract win demonstrates the continued trust in the Company’s high-quality facilities management offering and further supports its position as a partner of choice for companies and institutions in the region.

Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori

CEO – Aamal Company “I am truly delighted to see Aamal Services securing this contract with the Ministry of Municipality. As one in a series of recent accomplishments for Aamal Services, this is a great opportunity to build on its consistent history of delivering successful projects on schedule and in keeping with our clients’ diverse requirements. I would like to take the opportunity to extend my thanks to the Ministry for their trust and express my appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the Aamal Services team.”

Mr. Joseph McMullan, General Manager of Aamal Services, said that “This contract is another milestone for Aamal Services as it develops its market-leading position in Qatar’s services sector. We are always committed to supplying our clients with the widest range of services, including hospitality services, and are proud to be the partner-of-choice for some of the most prominent institutions in Qatar, including the Ministry of Municipality.”

