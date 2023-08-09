ADNEC Services & Kenes Group unite to launch specialized events in Abu Dhabi

Rep. Image | Courtesy: ADNEC Services

ADNEC Services, the event agency arm of ADNEC Group, has entered into a partnership with events management company Kenes Group in order to launch new specialized conferences and exhibitions in Abu Dhabi across multiple sectors.

The alliance also intends to enhance the emirate’s position as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) events.

According to the statement, “ADNEC Services, in cooperation with Kenes Group, will launch several specialized events in Abu Dhabi across several vital fields, as well as build partnerships with institutions to launch such events.”

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmad Shaker, CEO of ADNEC Services, and Mr. Dan Rivlin, Executive Chair and Chief Vision Officer of Kenes Group, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri

MD & Group CEO

ADNEC “Signing this agreement forms part of our commitment to enhancing cooperation with global institutions specialized in the business tourism sector. The agreement will launch new specialized international conferences and exhibitions to be held in our venues in the UAE. The partnership will help strengthen ADNEC’s direct and indirect economic contributions to the national business tourism sector. We will also improve the transfer and localization of knowledge across a number of key sectors to solidify the position of Abu Dhabi as the business tourism capital in the region.”

Mr. Rivlin said that, “Our collaboration with ADNEC Group is a step forward in the consolidation of an international gathering in Abu Dhabi that will bring together professionals working with guests across industries and showcase the latest technology to enhance the guest experience.

“Kenes considers ADNEC Services to be the perfect partner in terms of the value they bring and the support and expertise they can deliver. We are certain that this strategic partnership will be pivotal in helping us achieve our vision of creating the world’s largest guest tech event, which we believe will transform the guest experience across multiple industries,” he further added.

