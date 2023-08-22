ADNIC introduces new solution for motor insurance renewals

Rep. Image

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) has introduced a hassle-free solution for motor insurance renewals, integrated within the UAE Pass digital vault.

The company said in a statement that this allows customers to renew their policies online. The new process eliminates the need to input information or upload documents manually.

Furthermore, it will enable information to be integrated automatically from Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company’s database when logging in to the UAE Pass app, enhancing data accuracy and minimizing the risk of security breaches.

Mr. Stefano Nalin, Executive Vice President (EVP) – Chief Business Development Officer at ADNIC, said that, “This solution was developed with our customers in mind. The integration of UAE Pass for motor renewals marks a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, as we continue to prioritize customer experience and digital innovation.”

“By offering a simple, secure, and user-friendly solution, we are committed to making processes more secure and seamless for our valued customers,” Mr. Nalin added.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company partnered with the American University in Dubai (AUD) in order to provide specialized technical insurance training for UAE national staff.

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company is a composite insurance partner with long-standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Founded in 1972, it has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centers across the country. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

