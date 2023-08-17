ADNOC Gas signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Japan

Officials at agreement signing

ADNOC Gas, a world-class integrated gas processing subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Company (ADNOC), has signed a five-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Japan Petroleum Exploration Company (JAPEX).

The agreement, valued between $450 million and $550 million, builds on the long-standing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan and ADNOC’s track record of fostering mutually beneficial strategic partnerships with Japanese energy companies.

Ahmed Alebri

CEO – ADNOC Gas “Japan is one of the UAE’s largest and most important energy partners and we are very pleased to strengthen this relationship through this LNG supply agreement with JAPEX. The agreement reinforces ADNOC Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice and highlights the Company’s growing global presence, particularly in the Asian LNG market.”

Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.

This agreement with JAPEX follows ADNOC Gas’s recently signed LNG supply agreements with TotalEnergies Gas and Power and India Oil Corporation (IOCL), underscoring ADNOC Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice.

The 3-year TotalEnergies agreement will see LNG delivered to multiple markets around the world, while the 14-year IOCL agreement will enable the export of up to 1.2 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of LNG to India’s largest integrated and diversified energy company.

ADNOC’s commitment to sustainable international LNG supply is further evidenced through its planned world-class low-carbon LNG growth project which will be constructed in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi. ADNOC intends to more than double its LNG production capacity to meet the increased global demand for natural gas.

ADNOC Gas continues to leverage opportunities arising from ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan which links every part of the gas value chain in the UAE, ensuring a sustainable and economic supply of natural gas to meet local and international demand.

