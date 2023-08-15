Rep. Image | Courtesy: Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank, one of the leading Shariah-compliant banks in the UAE, has introduced Google Pay for its Debit, Credit Cardholders for both Android and WearOS devices.

Google Pay is a digital wallet and payment platform from Google that will enable Ajman Bank customers to pay for transactions on the go while using their Android and WearOS devices in stores and online.

Google Pay offers multiple layers of security, including industry-standard tokenization, which ensures that transactions are made using a virtual card number (a token) that is device-specific and associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction.

Google Pay allows people to pay and make secure, fast, and convenient purchases in stores (where contactless payments are accepted), in apps, and on the web. To start using it, cardholders will need to store their credit, debit, or prepaid cards on the Google Wallet app.

Mr. Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank, said that, “This collaboration between Ajman Bank and Google Pay is a step towards providing a convenient and secure digital payment experience to customers who prefer paying using their smartphones and watches. It is also aligned with our commitment to offering innovative services to simplify customers’ daily lives and provide a seamless banking experience.”

According to the statement, “The customers need to update their device software, download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play Store, and enter their card details manually or by scanning the card. They will also need to enter a one-time password (OTP) to verify their identity before they can start using the feature.”

