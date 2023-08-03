Ajman DoF explores ways to enhance govt financial efficiency with PwC Middle East

Rep. Image

The Ajman Department of Finance has discussed strategies to enhance government financial efficiency in the emirate with PwC Middle East.

The move is in line with its mission to involve the private sector in supporting sustainable development in the emirate.

This meeting aimed to identify opportunities to improve financial efficiency within the emirate by implementing best practices in government finance.

Mr. Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman Finance, said that “Ajman Finance’s commitment to utilizing the expertise of private sector partners to improve the performance of the government’s financial sector towards strengthening an innovative government financial system that would enhance the quality of life in Ajman, realize its vision, and enhance its competitiveness.”

Director General Ajman DoF “At Ajman Finance, our dedication to excellence goes beyond mere compliance — we believe in fostering continuous development within the various regulatory facets of the emirate’s financial landscape. This pursuit, essential for stimulating competitiveness and growth in the emirate, is guided by our adherence to the highest international standards and ongoing refinement of our financial policies. Through collaboration with field experts, we ensure that our strategies are in harmony with the visions of both the emirate and the UAE, in line with our core objectives and enduring commitment to enhancing the well-being of our community.”

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, including insights into innovative financial practices in the region, recent updates on international accounting standards in the government sector, and initial suggestions for improving the financial policy of Ajman.

These discussions reflected the department’s commitment to boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of government financial systems, in line with the emirate’s vision.

