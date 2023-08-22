Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company Almosafer has partnered with US-based customer engagement platform MoEngage, to drive meaningful engagement with its travelers using an insights-led strategy.

Founded in 2012, Almosafer’s consumer travel platform offers travelers seamless experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. Currently catering to KSA and other GCC audiences, the brand will leverage MoEngage’s platform to create personalized messaging, ensuring continuous customer engagement at the right place and time.

Apart from meaningful customer engagement, Almosafer will leverage MoEngage’s capabilities, such as advanced segmentation, automation, and personalization capabilities. This will enable the brand to craft highly relevant and impactful campaigns whilst delivering the right messages to the right customers, maximizing the effectiveness of engagement efforts.

Pallav Singhvi

VP Consumer Travel Almosafer “We understand the importance of trust when it comes to booking travel services. Our customers can rely on us to deliver on our promises, ensuring they receive the services they booked with confidence and peace of mind. Additionally, we also realize the research that goes behind booking a service, and we intend to assist there as well with the help of MoEngage.”

Almosafer joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

“We are excited to join hands with a leading brand that focuses on engagement across the customer journey lifecycle. Establishing a sound customer engagement strategy can lead to a long-term relationship and MoEngage will be more than happy to assist Almosafer in doing so,” said Ms. Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, META, MoEngage.

