AmiViz powers its B2B Platform with Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI technology

AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace for cybersecurity, has partnered with Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) for the Middle East and Africa.

This new partnership will bring the power of Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI technology to AmiViz’s customers and community. Self-Learning AI sits behind every component of Darktrace’s Cyber AI Loop, an always-on, feedback system that creates a virtuous cycle that strengthens and hardens the entire security ecosystem. Darktrace has been onboarded to the AmiViz B2B Platform and can be accessed by resellers through their mobile app.

Darktrace’s Cyber AI Loop prevents, detects, responds, and heals from cyber-attacks, all at once, at all times, everywhere an organization touches data and people, whether that’s outside on the attack surface or inside the organization.

Ilyas Mohammed

COO – AmiViz “We are excited to announce our latest partnership with Darktrace, a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The partnership with Darktrace will allow us to provide the best-in-class solutions to our channel partners in the region. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to help our partners and customers navigate the challenges they face with various forms of cyber threats.”

“We are delighted to welcome AmiViz into our evolving partner community, an organization committed to equipping businesses across the Middle East and Africa with the security tools they need to minimize cyber disruption. This new partnership will empower more organizations in the region to embrace Darktrace’s self-learning AI, delivering autonomous, always-on cyber security and strengthening the human-AI partnership that will be critical for fighting the new era of attacks,” said Mr. Francesca Bowen, Global Head of Partnerships, Darktrace.

AmiViz and Darktrace will work closely to roll out several new channel initiatives to enhance collaboration and drive greater customer value. AmiViz will help conduct technical and sales workshops, support proof of concept, and extend pre-sales, implementation, and first-line support to its partners across the region.

