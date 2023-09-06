Officials during the signing ceremony.

BENEFIT has collaborated with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, in order to bring innovative, cutting-edge fintech and payment solutions to consumers in Bahrain.

Established in 1997, BENEFIT is the innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service in Bahrain. BENEFIT and Visa will collaborate to develop a market-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transfer system that supports worldwide transactions by combining their respective abilities.

With the signing of an MOU, Visa is committed to supporting BENEFIT’s innovative 5-year strategies, which encompass new innovative services and advancements within the revolutionary ‘BenefitPay’ wallet, where customers can access smooth, secure, and reliable digital financial services.

Abdulwahed AlJanahi

CEO – BENEFIT “We are thrilled to be working with Visa as we embark on this remarkable path to reshape the Fintech landscape. This is a significant step in meeting our 5-year goal of developing new services and is meant to complement our efforts throughout the past years by introducing BenefitPay as one of the most important, popular, and innovative applications.”

BENEFIT and Visa are exploring IBAN Tokenization solutions, involving the use of Token ID technology. This joint initiative will contribute to greater security and resilience while underlining BENEFIT’s continued commitment to customer satisfaction.

Visa’s unique outreach and engagement capabilities will be leveraged to support BENEFIT services in the market. This relationship will foster greater client engagement and usage, empowering BenefitPay to create a pivotal shift in the Fintech arena. Consequently, BENEFIT is committed to a collaboration with Visa that promotes innovation, and advocates innovative payment methods. They plan to collaborate on market-wide efforts to raise awareness and shape the future of the Fintech sector.

Mr. Ali Bailoun, Regional General Manager – KSA, Bahrain, and Oman at Visa, said that, “Collaborating with BENEFIT demonstrates our commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and rewarding payment and fintech experiences for consumers in Bahrain. We’re looking forward to supporting BENEFIT in bringing best-in-class solutions that will help drive innovation in Bahrain’s fintech sector and support the government’s digital commerce agenda.”

