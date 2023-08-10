Black Cobra & NFFSP collaborate on specialized footwear design & manufacturing

Officials at MoU signing

Black Cobra Military Supplies (BCMS), a tactical gear manufacturer based in Abu Dhabi, and the National Factory for Safety and Security Products (NFFSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlines principles of a collaborative partnership between the two entities in the field of specialized footwear design and manufacturing for the MENA region.

Facilitated and supported by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC), the agreement aims to offer a sustainable platform that supports the strategic goals of the two companies.

Under the agreement, a roadmap will be formed between EDCC members, Black Cobra and the NFFSP, which is supported by the Khalifa Fund for Project Development, comprising the exchange of expertise and cooperation in developing the factory’s products. This initiative reflects Black Cobra’s commitment to providing supportive potential within the military and security sector, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and promoting the competitiveness of Emirati products.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Majed Abdul Aziz Al Bakeri, Chairman and CEO of the NFFSP, and Mr. Ali Al Mannaei, CEO of Black Cobra, in the presence of a number of officials.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber

Chairwoman – EDCC “The Emirates Defense Companies Council attaches great importance to fostering cooperation among companies under its umbrella. This includes developing strategic partnerships and facilitating business between them in order to enable and enhance military industry competitiveness. This partnership will strengthen our efforts to develop national products and expand their presence in local and regional markets, in line with the UAE’s vision to accelerate sustainable development paths in the military and security sectors, support the Emiratization of defense industries, transfer knowledge, and achieve self-sufficiency.”

Mr. AlBakeri stated that “This MoU opens up promising prospects for cooperation and innovation in the design and manufacturing of specialized footwear. It will enable us to provide modern, high-quality products that meet the needs of military and security forces in the region. This agreement will enable us to produce modern, high-quality items that fulfill the needs of the region’s military and security forces.”

Mr. Al Mannaei affirmed Black Cobra’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the NFFSP. This commitment includes designing and producing specialized footwear for Special Forces units, as well as sharing technical procedures, facilitating direct communication between officials and relevant units, and promoting the factory’s brand and product.

