Burgan Bank unveils new x-change prepaid card from Visa

Kuwait-based leading financial institution, Burgan Bank, has issued its new x-change prepaid card from Visa, presented with an array of exclusive features and benefits.

This comes as part of Burgan’s expansive efforts to offer its customers a distinctive banking experience that responds to their changing needs and growing aspirations.

x-change card

The Burgan Visa x-change card, which is accepted locally and globally, allows its holders to load the prepaid card with the amount of their choice in USD, EUR, or GBP, locking the exchange rate for the loaded amount as announced on the day of card loading. In a market where global eCommerce is available at users’ fingertips and overseas travel is commonplace, the Visa x-change card is a unique payment solution for avid travelers and online shoppers who are often making purchases in foreign currencies.

This defining feature is designed to enable cardholders to beat foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, in addition to managing their spending.

Smart Delay Feature

As part of the card’s issuance, Burgan Bank launched the novel Smart Delay feature, making Visa x-change the only prepaid card in Kuwait that grants its holders lounge access. With Smart Delay, Visa x-change holders can enjoy lounge access with four extra passengers in case of a flight delay.

Naser Mohammed Al Qaisi

Chief Retail Banking Officer

Burgan Bank “Banking cards are now customers’ gateway to a world of opportunities, both inside Kuwait and abroad. That’s why, as part of the distinguished banking experience we aim to offer our customers, we are constantly expanding our card services and broadening their scope of service. The Visa x-change card is built around convenience, which is why it doesn’t require a bank account to issue, making it a suitable option for users of all ages, income brackets, and lifestyles.”

On its mission to bolster its position in Kuwait, Burgan Bank sets new standards for banking excellence through its adoption of state-of-the-art technologies, which continues to prove that the Bank’s efforts and innovations are “Driven by You”, as Burgan’s core philosophy promises.

