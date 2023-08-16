Chimera Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm, has launched its Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF, a physical, in-kind, liquid, and fully fungible exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF is the second sub-fund under the Chimera UCITS ICAV, an open-ended Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle (ICAV) umbrella fund with FundRock Management Company as its appointed manager. The initial offering period will commence on 16 August and end on 17 August 2023. Both the sub-fund and ICAV are authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF has been designed to track the performance of the S&P Pakistan BMI Liquid 35/20 Capped Index, an index provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The index measures the performance of the top 15 most liquid stocks listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Syed Basar Shueb

Chairman

Chimera Investment “The launch of Chimera’s second Asian market ETF and twelfth overall demonstrates our ability to leverage our extensive market experience to roll out investment options covering a diverse selection of developed, emerging, and frontier markets, further contributing to the deepening and expanding of the UAE capital markets.”

Mr. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said that “The addition of the Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF to ADX’s broad range of Exchange Traded Funds solidifies our position as a leading regional hub for ETFs. This latest ETF listing also underscores the growing interest in investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi. We will continue to promote listings on the Exchange as we focus on enhancing market liquidity and creating access to a wide range of trading and investment options across a diverse range of asset classes and geographies.”

The Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF is an Income Share Class D which is planned for listing on ADX on 18 August 2023. Future dividends received by the ETF will be distributed to investors twice a year, when available.

