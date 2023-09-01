during the inaugural ceremony | DAMAC Group

DAMAC Group, the leading UAE-based business conglomerate, has opened DAMAC Mall, adding a new retail and leisure destination to Dubai’s luxury landscape.

DAMAC Mall presents an expansive 110,000-square-foot space that seamlessly integrates retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment offerings. The Mall is envisioned as a hub for unique shopping experiences. The mall located within DAMAC Hills features major international and local brands across various categories, including 30 retail stores and 10 Food and Beverages outlets.

Commenting on the opening, Ms. Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Sales and Development, DAMAC Properties, said that, “DAMAC Mall is part of DAMAC’s growing presence in the retail sector. It underlines our keenness to provide residents seamless connectivity and easy accessibility to community and retail amenities.”

“We are confident that the mall’s carefully curated tenant mix perfectly aligns with the preferences of our local community. DAMAC is committed to consistently improving the quality of life for our residents and transforming our communities into dynamic spaces that offer unmatched convenience and satisfaction,” Ms. Sajwani added.

According to the statement, the mall highlights a fusion of contemporary architecture and luxury finishes, and the individual retail outlets conform to the latest global standards of fit-out design and fittings. The ample natural lighting from the skylights gives the facility a vibrant ambiance.

With its unique retail mix across diverse categories that meet the requirements of a community mall, DAMAC Mall expects an annual footfall of around 1.3 million visitors. In addition to the spacious interiors, the mall has a large parking area capable of accommodating 360 vehicles.

“The mall’s future expansion plans are currently in the design stage. The expansion is in line with the demand from retailers and the tenant mix curated and created by DAMAC, keeping in mind the needs of residents of the DAMAC Hills community and visitors,” as per the statement.

