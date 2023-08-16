Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has integrated its DIB ‘alt’ services on mobile & internet banking with UAE PASS, the first secure unified national digital identity solution for the UAE.

DIB ‘alt’ is full-service digital banking that enables customers to fulfill day-to-day banking needs through accessible and convenient digital channels with 135+ services available through the DIB ‘alt’ mobile, DIB ‘alt’ online, DIB ‘alt’ on WhatsApp or via any DIB ATMs.

All registered users of DIB ‘alt’ mobile & internet banking can now experience a hassle-free and secure login process via UAE PASS. This alternative login mechanism serves as a seamless replacement for conventional user ID/password and debit card number/pin-based logins. With a simple tap, DIB customers can access a wide range of banking services, empowering them to manage their finances conveniently and securely.

DIB’s association with UAE PASS reaffirms its commitment to actively driving the adoption of state-of-the-art technology & partnering with key government entities to promote strategic initiatives.

Musabbah Al Qaizi

Chief Digital Officer

DIB “This integration of UAE PASS into DIB ‘alt’ services marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. As a customer-centric bank, we continuously invest in cutting-edge technology to provide our customers with the best and most simplified banking experience. This collaboration with UAE PASS reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify our customers’ banking journey while ensuring the highest standards of security.”

“UAE PASS will empower our customers with seamless authentication through smartphone-based technology. In perfect alignment with the UAE government’s vision for digital transformation and the elimination of outdated paper transactions, we embark on a shared journey to shape a future where convenience, security, and sustainability harmoniously converge,” Mr. Al Qaizi added.

