Officials at MoU signing (Courtesy: DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA) have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaboration in geospatial data and information exchange.

The services also include surveying & drone projects, knowledge & expertise sharing, technical consultations, and training & development.

The MoU, signed by Mr. Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, and Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, President of GEOSA includes the adoption of the official map of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued by the latter as a foundational map and an accredited official source for the Kingdom’s international boundaries, administrative supervisory regions, and geographical sites. Additionally, the MoU supports DGDA’s utilization of the National Geospatial Reference as a unified reference for all geospatial data.

Jerry Inzerillo

CEO – DGDA “We are very happy to have this agreement with GEOSA, an entity that has been serving as the unified official reference for all geospatial data and has significant accomplishments in this field. This MoU aligns with DGDA’s efforts to strengthen collaborative ties with relevant entities which will help achieve mutual benefits across various domains.”

The MoU encompasses several areas of joint cooperation, including DGDA being able to benefit from the products and services of the Continuous Operation Reference Station Network and the National Geospatial Platform. DGDA will also support GEOSA in building and implementing the National Geospatial Strategy and with data governance, efficient exchange of information, and the support of national geospatial security.

Dr. Mohammed Al Sayel, said that “I am delighted to sign this MoU with DGDA, one of our most important partners. This collaboration is an integral part of DGDA’s mandates in regulating the survey and geospatial information sector, overseeing related activities in the Kingdom, and advancing them.”

“The MoU also encompasses various aspects of national training, capacity building, promoting products and projects of both entities, sharing experiences and knowledge, providing technical consultations, supporting ongoing research activities, and utilizing geospatial information from GEOSA as a technical and consultative reference, particularly in the context of surveying works and regulatory frameworks,” Dr. Al Sayel added.

