Diriyah Company and Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in cybersecurity services and technological infrastructure.

This strategic partnership intends to improve cybersecurity frameworks and advance technological capabilities. The agreement is designed to enhance cybersecurity measures and establish a robust technological framework.

Mr. Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, highlighted the significance of the partnership between Diriyah Company and SITE in promoting cybersecurity and technological advancements, commenting that “this collaboration aims to foster a safe and secure digital landscape by sharing knowledge, resources, and expertise, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.”

Dr. Saad Alaboodi, CEO of SITE, emphasized the importance of enabling our partners to have a secure and reliable digital future and strengthening the collaboration among PIF companies. This step comes as an extension of our contributions to the safe digital transformation journey in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

According to the statement, “The agreement emphasizes the sharing of best practices to cultivate a culture of cybersecurity in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Digital Transformation strategy that aims to enable and accelerate the government transformation efficiently and effectively.” Furthermore, the agreement underscores the significance of developing and training specialized personnel in cybersecurity and technological solutions.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia-based Diriyah Company signed an agreement with a joint venture (JV) between Integrated Telecom Company (Salam) and Telecommunications Towers Company (TAWAL) to provide telecommunications services to the first phase of the Diriyah project, including services for areas of Wadi Hanifah and Wadi Safar.

