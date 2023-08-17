Dubai Central Laboratory carries out robotic cement testing

Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) of Dubai Municipality is leveraging robots that use X-Rays and AI technologies to carry out automated chemical analysis and tests on various types of cement and other construction materials.

The cement testing is linked to Dubai Municipality’s smart platform for laboratory testing services, allowing customers to receive the results of inspection quickly via smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices. This method will elevate the quality of the Municipality’s construction testing services to international levels.

Mr. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality said that “The robots utilize X-rays to precisely carry out chemical analysis of construction materials and cement products used, which allows for effectively meeting the requirements of the construction sector in the Emirate of Dubai that is characterized by the superior speed in completing tests with the highest accuracy. The technology shortens the duration of the tests from 4 days to 8 minutes, with a record daily increase in the ratio of samples examined to 650 percent, compared to the previous pre-application situation. This will accelerate the process of submitting laboratory results to the consulting sector and contractors, ensuring the timely completion of the project stages according to their deadlines.”

Mr. Mahmoud Ahmed added that “This initiative is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts in adopting digital and competitive business systems, applying pioneering AI technologies, and adopting digital solutions that enhance the quality of services and streamline operation.”

Mr. Mahmoud Ahmed also emphasized that cement checks are important components of concrete mixtures and the results of their inspection have an impact on the quality and sustainability of buildings, significantly contributing to increasing their life span. She also pointed out that this technology will be used in the future to prepare specialized research studies at Dubai Central Laboratory aimed at the preliminary assessment of various building constructions as well as construction products and materials.

