Dubai’s Emireum launches Business Passport to provide holistic facilities to new startups

Rep.Image (Courtesy: Emireum Business Service)

Emireum Business Services, a Dubai-based investment and business setup advisory, has launched Emireum Business Passport, a unique business startup and loyalty package.

The package will give new investors up to $ 2,722.5 in the form of service credits which could be used up for additional services and renewals, as a value addition to their business set-up activities in the UAE’s mainland and Free Zones.

The UAE has more than 750,000 active businesses that make up the private sector of the country. The cost of a business license could range from as low as $950 to $9,500 for a General Trade License. However, business licensing is just one part of business expansion, relocation or investment plan in a new destination such as Dubai, not everything. Investors face real issues after getting the business license in order to get going.

The Emireum Business Passport package offers essential services, tailor-made to cater to the client’s needs. From determining the right office space and website development to marketing and media exposure, the firm assures to provide the most suitable option for its clients. In alignment with the FTA guidelines, Emireum also offers financial guidelines for corporate tax. Clients will not only benefit from the advice of experienced professionals, but also be hassle-free by availing of this cost-effective package.

The Emireum Business Passport is a cost-effective way for new businesses to access critical services without straining their budget. The $2722.5 credit can be used to cover the cost of any of the services included in the package, and there are no hidden fees or charges.

With this one-of-a-kind service, Emireum enters an untapped market in Dubai to provide end-to-end holistic facilities to new businesses. The initiative, which will help domestic and foreign investors in getting value-added services, is in line with the UAE Government’s vision to support new investors that will help create jobs and accelerate economic growth.

TheBusiness Passport includes a range of services that are essential for any new business, such as real estate solutions involving finding a functional office space and lease contract essential for opening a bank account, website development, marketing and branding, integration of business process on Zoho platform and customization, accounting, VAT and Corporate Tax, brand marketing and PR media exposure.

Shaheenoor Shah

CEO – Emireum Business Services “We understand the challenges that new businesses face in Dubai. Emireum Business Passport is a dedicated service proposition designed to provide them with the holistic support they need to succeed. With this package, they can focus on their core business activities while we take care of the rest. An investor needs an eco-system of support covering all aspects of business establishment, starting with investment consultancy, strategic plan, business license set-up, securing residency permit, Emirates ID card, leasing office premises for business operation, opening a bank account, securing funding, talent hunting for new companies, accounting, VAT and taxation, marketing, public relations, as well as business development and business match-making services.”

“Business setup is one small part of the investment advisory that we offer. It is important to offer a holistic service proposition so that a foreigner doesn’t feel like a fish-out-of-water. Our responsibility is to take care of all the business needs of the investor who might be completely new in this part of the world. We offer a one-stop service for all their needs, unlike most others in the market, and continue to do hand-holding for the investors till they get going. We are the preferred Business Class service provider to all our customers. Emireum Business Passport is our way of continuing our engagement with the client and helping them succeed in the business journey and make it sustainable,” Ms. Shah added.

With 1,000+ clients, Emireum specializes in providing comprehensive services and solutions for individuals and organizations looking to establish their presence in the dynamic and thriving business landscape of Dubai. Their other services include, Visa and Licensing, Office and leasing, Golden Visa, Corporate Tax & auditing and other professional services such as financial planning, market research, brand launch, and trademark registration, connectivity to the local market.

