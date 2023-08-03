Eagle Hills Diyar unveils ‘Marassi Bay’ beachfront residences in Bahrain

Rep. Image

Eagle Hills Diyar (EHD), the pioneering developer behind the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain project, has launched its new residential project ‘Marassi Bay’, which is located within its premium beachfront community development in Bahrain.

Marassi Bay is home to 196 bespoke apartments set over 10 stories and features elegant indoor and outdoor facilities including; a temperature-controlled infinity pool, a gym, a barbeque area, and several manicured gardens.

Each apartment has its own balcony, ensuring that every resident is able to enjoy their own private outdoor space.

According to the statement, “The project overlooks the two-kilometer-long beachfront promenade with its host of amenities including diverse restaurants, beach clubs, and cafes that accommodate different needs.”

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, stated that, “We are delighted to announce that our new beachfront residential project Marassi Bay is now available for prospective buyers. This project represents the very best in contemporary luxury living that Bahrain has to offer and we anticipate great interest from investors as well as those looking to make Marassi Al Bahrain their permanent address.”

“Marassi Bay is a unique development with some of the best views found anywhere in Bahrain. Perfectly located for travel, shopping, or relaxation, these apartments represent the very best in elevated lifestyle and contemporary living within the all-inclusive beachfront community of Marassi Al Bahrain. Construction work has already begun on Marassi Bay and it will not be long until the building occupies a spot on the Diyar Al Muharraq skyline,” commented Eng. Hayssam Youssef, Director of Marassi Al Bahrain.

