Envoy Global acquires UAE-based Sesam Immigration

Rep. Image

US-based leading immigration services provider Envoy Global has announced the acquisition of Sesam Immigration, the top immigration services provider in the UAE.

The announcement is the latest expansion by Envoy of its global footprint in strategic markets around the world.

The company said that this expansion gives Envoy a regional headquarters in the GCC region and positions the company for growth throughout the Middle East.

Mr. Boris Ritter, Managing Director at Sesam, noted that, “Joining Envoy strengthens our team’s ability to serve our customers with the commitment and diligence that has been the cornerstone of Sesam since our beginnings and opens the door for us to offer aligned global services to our customers.”

Mr. Philipp von Zitzewitz, Managing Director at Sesam, stated that Envoy’s technology and service solutions are unmatched in the industry, and we are elated to join this strong and growing team.

Sesam specializes in immigration services to local and international corporations operating in the UAE. The firm has existed for over two decades and has a suite of services, including immigration and visa solutions, business travel, HR consulting, and more.

Ms. Sophy King, President of Global Immigration at Envoy, commented that, “Sesam is a longstanding leader in UAE immigration services, and I have admired their team of professionals for many years. This partnership allows Sesam to offer global immigration services to existing customers in the UAE and positions us to offer the best possible service and experience in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.”

“We’re thrilled to add Sesam to the Envoy team. As the global immigration landscape evolves, ensuring we have the best legal professionals guiding our customers and helping them navigate the immigration process has never been more important. Today’s news represents another step forward for us as a global immigration provider to leading companies,” remarked Mr. Dick Burke, President and CEO of Envoy.

Related: India’s BIT forays to Middle East with Aba’ad Alkhayal partnership



