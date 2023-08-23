F5 reinforces relationship with Google Cloud in Qatar

Rep. Image | Yasser Dorgham @ Pixabay

F5, a multi-cloud application services and security company, has strengthened its relationship with Google Cloud in Qatar, enabling organizations across the region to access 45 key solutions via Google Cloud Marketplace.

As part of the alliance, businesses in Qatar, and the surrounding region, can now access a wide-ranging suite of services to secure, optimize, and deliver apps and APIs, irrespective of deployment environment. Google Cloud’s new Doha region is now part of a global network of 37 regions and 112 zones that reach 200 countries and territories worldwide, as per the statement.

Mr. Mohammed Abukhater, RVP for Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa Sales at F5, said that, “We are delighted to have such a strong presence on Google Cloud Marketplace. With the launch of Google Cloud’s new data center in Doha, more organizations than ever before can deliver extraordinary digital experiences for their customers.”

“Today, you don’t have to choose between legacy and modern apps. Or between on-premises data centers and cloud or edge locations. There’s also no need to compromise on either app performance or security. Thanks to F5 and our partner network, organizations across the region will gain new levels of freedom and security to scale and innovate. In Qatar itself, this will help to fuel the ongoing success of Qatar National Vision 2030,” Mr. Abukhater further added.

Mr. Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace and ISV GTM Initiatives at Google Cloud, commented that, “We’re thrilled that F5 has provisioned their enterprise solutions to the Google Cloud region in Qatar. We are pleased to provide F5’s global network of leading customers with convenient and secure solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace.”

