Fitness testing center, Smart Salem expands visa processing services in DIFC

Smart Salem, a premium medical fitness testing center located at Index Tower, has expanded its innovative support services for visa processing through Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Services.

In collaboration with DIFC and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Smart Salem has significantly reduced the waiting time for the issuance of the mandatory Emirates Identity card by guaranteeing same or next-day biometric appointments to expedite the residency visa process.

This service provides a distinctive advantage, particularly for new residents in Dubai, who can reduce the time it takes to process the Emirates ID by up to three weeks. Equipped with advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies, the 12,000 square feet facility in DIFC also provides medical fitness results within 30 minutes of screening.

Alya Al Zarouni

Head

DIFC Academy “At DIFC, we are passionate about providing seamless services to enhance the convenience of our visitors and the more than 39,000 professionals that work here. Smart Salem services which can be accessed through DIFC Services, play a pivotal role in improving the DIFC experience for our growing community as it utilizes the latest in tech to streamline UAE residency visa processes.”

Mr. Sanjay Verma, CEO of Smart Salem, said that “We are proud to collaborate with DIFC and the GDRFA in delivering a seamless and digital visa journey for residents in the Emirate. A Medical Fitness test is an essential step for anyone wishing to get residency, and we are significantly enriching that end-to-end experience for all residents and property investors.”

Harnessing digital innovation in line with its commitment to the Dubai Smart City Vision, Smart Salem aims to increase efficiency and improve services for its customers through its state-of-the-art facilities at DIFC, Dubai Knowledge Park and City Walk, Dubai. More than 100,000 customers have availed of residency services and completed medical tests across its three centers over the past 12 months.

In addition to visa-related tests, all Smart Salem centers also offer a range of blood marker tests at a nominal fee to promote overall general wellness. Visitors can complete all formalities within 10 minutes at the fully digital and paperless center.

Recently, delegates from DIFC, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Smart Salem and Perpetua Investment Group visited the Smart Salem Centre at DIFC, to review the latest technologies and innovations that are delivering a unique and fully digital customer experience in line with the emirate’s commitment to provide exceptional, technology-driven services.

