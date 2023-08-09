G42 Cloud selects VAST Data Platform to power Exascale AI & Computing

Officials at agreement signing

G42 Cloud, a leading cloud provider in the UAE, and VAST Data, the AI data platform company, have joined forces in an ambitious strategic partnership to reimagine the future of data-intensive AI computing.

G42 Cloud selected the VAST Data Platform to build a central data foundation for a global network of AI supercomputers and to store and learn from hundreds of petabytes of data.

With a strong focus on leveraging the potential of high-performance computing, G42 Cloud is at the forefront of driving transformative advancements in the UAE and beyond. Leveraging the power of AI to deliver superior performance, G42 Cloud is furthering the development of a powerful AI-optimized cloud infrastructure, designed to make organizations more intuitive, agile, and effective in addressing real-world challenges.

The strategic partnership with G42 Cloud demonstrates the scale and power of VAST Data’s new approach to building distributed data systems for enterprises and AI service providers. As part of this partnership, the VAST Data Platform will serve as a central multi-tenant and secure data platform that scales capacity and performance to power a multi-architecture high performance computing system as well as the recently announced world’s largest AI supercomputer, Condor Galaxy. In total, a single VAST Data cluster will support multiple ExaFLOPs of AI supercomputing capability in one of the world’s largest AI clouds.

CEO – G42 Cloud “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with VAST Data. VAST’s unique approach to consolidating and scaling data infrastructure aligns perfectly with our vision for eliminating the barriers to AI-based discovery. As the region’s technology landscape evolves, through our collaboration with VAST, G42 Cloud will enhance the AI research capabilities of organizations working across healthcare, energy, financial services, and beyond, resulting in a tangible positive impact for the community.”

G42 Cloud chose to partner with VAST Data due to the VAST Data Platform’s simplicity, scalability, resilience, and overall cost of ownership benefits. The platform, built on VAST’s Disaggregated Shared-Everything Architecture (DASE), offers G42 Cloud the scalability in both performance and size needed for exascale AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC).

Additionally, it provides a global namespace and the multi-tenancy features essential for zero-trust cloud environments.

Mr. Renen Hallak, CEO of VAST Data, said that “The collaboration between VAST Data and G42 Cloud will set a standard of excellence as we work to shape the future of AI computing. Data is at the center of G42 Cloud’s computing mission, and VAST is honored to help build the systems that will unlock value from large reserves of data to help solve grand challenges across several computing disciplines.”

