Officials during the signing ceremony.

The College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has signed a Research Collaboration Agreement with Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in order to advance its ability to provide essential educational and research training.

Over the next three years, both parties will engage in collaborative support and educational activities related to relevant graduate programs delivered by HBKU. Further, HBKU and PHCC will undertake research of mutual interest and benefit to the objectives of both organizations.

The Research Collaboration Agreement also facilitates the provision of equipment, facilities, personnel, and services necessary to perform research tasks subject to PHCC’s Institutional Review Board approval. It is anticipated that research findings and results will be jointly published by both parties in relevant academic journals and resources.

Dr. Georges Nemer, Interim Dean and Professor, CHLS, said that, “We’re delighted to have signed this agreement with PHCC and look forward to building on our already strong ties with this premier Qatari organization. The CHLS will strengthen PHCC’s mission to advance primary healthcare in Qatar by providing expertise, knowledge, and research insights spanning biomedical sciences, genomics, precision medicine, biopsychology or neuroscience, and exercise science. We’re also keen to embark on joint research activities that we expect to positively impact health and wellbeing at home and further afield.”

Dr. Hanan Al Mujalli, Executive Director of the Clinical Affairs Directorate, PHCC stated that, “We are delighted to partner with CHLS at HBKU. PHCC is an organization that recognizes the importance of research and the enormous benefits it can bring in enhancing health and well-being. PHCC is embarking on an important journey towards genomics and precision medicine.”

“The agreement provides a unique opportunity for researchers from PHCC and HBKU to collaborate on cutting-edge areas in precision medicine and other areas of healthcare and medical research. Our partnership will also provide the students with greater academic opportunities and access to real-world experiences. This will enhance their skills and competencies to take up roles in primary care settings,” Dr. Al Mujalli added.

