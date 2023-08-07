Interval Plus CrossFit expands its Saudi presence with new branch

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Interval Plus

Interval Plus CrossFit has expanded its fitness community with the opening of its new branches in Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

The newest facilities mark a significant milestone in Interval Plus’s journey to empower athletes and promote a healthier and stronger community across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Interval Plus CrossFit aims to extend its reach and bring the benefits of CrossFit to more and more individuals in the region.

CrossFit has gained immense popularity worldwide due to its comprehensive approach to fitness, combining elements of cardio, weightlifting, and gymnastics to improve overall strength, endurance, and flexibility.

According to the statement, “Interval Plus CrossFit is proud to be at the forefront of this movement in Saudi Arabia, working persistently to spread awareness and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of individuals across the country. Interval Plus CrossFit’s mission is to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where people can discover their potential, challenge themselves, and lead healthier lives.”

Interval Plus CrossFit

Interval Plus was the first official CrossFit affiliate to open its doors in Riyadh in 2015. The company intends to introduce CrossFit to the local community and start encouraging people to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Interval Plus CrossFit said that “it is keen on taking part in the Kingdom 2030 vision and support this initiative in activating the concept of fitness and active lifestyle with the Saudi community. We offer state-of-the-art facilities, located in prime areas in Riyadh city, the Western and Eastern regions.”

