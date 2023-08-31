Officials at agreement signing

Jada Fund of Funds Company, a Saudi Arabia PIF-owned company, has strategically partnered with GCC-led investment manager, Aliph Capital, to support Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Under the partnership, Jada will invest in “Aliph Fund I,” a buyout fund managed by Aliph Capital. The move reinforces Jada’s commitment to supporting SMEs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and underscores the value it sees in strategic, sustainable investments made through private equity and venture capital.

Aliph Capital is an ADGM-domiciled alternative investment manager founded by Ms. Huda Al-Lawati, targeting $250 million in commitments. Mr. Huda is a leading private equity professional with over 20 years’ of experience in emerging markets. The Fund has been anchored by ADQ and targets high-quality mid-sized companies across the GCC and employs an active approach focused on value creation and digital transformation, aligning its strategy closely with Jada’s objectives.

Bandr Alhomaly

CEO

Jada Fund of Funds “Our alliance with Aliph Capital reflects a joint objective: to bolster SMEs, an integral component of Saudi Arabia’s economic framework, and to equip them with capital, talent and technology. We believe that strong managers play a key role by applying their expertise in selecting good assets and guiding portfolio companies towards contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification objectives.”

Ms. Huda Al-Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, said that “I am grateful and honored that Jada has made a significant investment in Aliph Fund I. The potential of SMEs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is vast, and I am delighted that Aliph Capital has the opportunity to play an impactful role in realizing that opportunity.”

