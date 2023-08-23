L&T secures major infrastructure contracts in Gulf region

Rep. Image

Indian multinational conglomerate company, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries has secured large power infrastructure contracts in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro said in a statement that its Power Transmission & Distribution Business secured new orders in the Middle East Region. In the UAE, the Business has received an order to establish a 220kV Gas Insulated Substation and associated Transmission Lines from a well-established service provider to the energy industry.

According to the company statement, “Further, orders to establish 2 New 132kV Substations have been received from a public services infrastructure company in Dubai and another order to build a 220kV overhead Transmission Line has been secured in the region.”

In Kuwait, an order has been secured for the turnkey construction of 4 new 132kV Substations in the Al Sabah Medical District. The scope also includes associated Control, Protection, Automation, and Communication systems and related Civil and Mechanical works.

The company further noted that the additional orders have been received for the ongoing jobs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Earlier this year, L&T awarded a major solar tracker contract to Spain-headquartered PVH for the world’s largest green hydrogen project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. Under the contract, PVH will provide solar trackers for NGHC’s 2.97-gigawatt peak (GWp) solar PV plant, manufactured at its Jeddah facility.

