MAG Lifestyle Development selects Plus Seven to build MAG 22

MAG Lifestyle Development, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has appointed Dubai-based construction company, Plus Seven for the construction of MAG 22, a luxury townhouse community in Mohammed Bin Rashid City in Meydan.

The contract is valued at $10.6 million and is slated for completion by Q4 2024. The project incorporates 22 townhouses comprising two- and three-bedroom units which were designed with an emphasis on clean lines and attention.

The open plan layout of the units gives the space scale and contemporary comfort like shaded rooftop terraces, whereas the outdoor living spaces were designed to create a visual flow and continuation of color from outside to inside the townhouses.

MAG 22 Interior

One of the features of the houses of this project is the signature inner courtyard with an olive tree, which allows the master bedroom to have multiple natural light sources. The view from the windows opening onto green areas and the courtyard creates a tranquil atmosphere. The interiors are finished with eco-friendly materials in quiet colors, reflecting the nature around the properties.

MAG 22 offers a tranquil suburban life that is around the corner to the bustling city and on the backdrop of the magnificent Dubai skyline. The project is strategically located in proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek, Dubai Design District and MAG’s luxury developments, Keturah Reserve and Keturah Resort. 80 percent of units have already been sold.

Once completed, the residential complex will feature a series of amenities for a well-balanced life and enjoyable leisure including, a swimming pool, Parks, Gardens, Jogging tracks and footpaths, a children’s playground, a gymnasium, schools and kindergartens, retail outlets, car parking, etc.

