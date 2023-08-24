Makani Real Estate, part of the Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, has chosen Yardi, a real estate software solutions provider, to gain real-time data and a holistic overview of its portfolio from one platform.

The company has implemented solutions from Yardi’s award-winning end-to-end platform including, Yardi Voyager, CommercialCafe, Yardi Facility Manager and Yardi Deal Manager, part of the Yardi Elevate Suite. These solutions will help Makani automate and simplify manual processes, gain an enhanced overview of its portfolio, streamline payments and maintenance requests, digitize invoice processing, reduce lease cycle times and increase engagement with prospects and tenants.

Eng. Ashba Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief Executive Officer of Makani Real Estate stated that “Engaging Yardi’s solutions will enable us to be more efficient and eliminate our involvement in time-consuming manual tasks. Through streamlined operations, we will be able to shorten lease cycles, allowing us to engage more with clients and embrace a more proactive approach, all empowered by a unified central platform.”

Mr. Neal Gemassmer, Vice President of international for Yardi said that “The Yardi platform will provide Makani Real Estate with a scalable solution to help with future growth and business strategy. We’re looking forward to working with Makani Real Estate and are pleased to see Yardi’s continuous growth in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the digitization of real estate in the region continues.”

Last month, Makani Real Estate announced an exciting new addition to the retail scene through its latest development, the Makani Khalidiya Garden Community Center, located at the heart of Abu Dhabi, overlooking Khalidiya Garden and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.

