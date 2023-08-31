Rep. Image | Courtesy: Marriott International

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Dalands Holding in collaboration with Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, to bring W Hotels to Al Marjan Island.

Expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, W Al Marjan Island is anticipated to mark W Hotels’ first property in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah bringing bold design, outstanding service, and always-on programming.

Al Marjan Island is Marjan’s flagship archipelago island off the coast of the city set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula and enclosed by the Yanas and Jais Mountains.

According to the statement, “A thriving leisure destination, the island attracts global travelers to its luxurious waterfront living and white sandy beaches and offers an array of activities and water sports. The island is also near Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural, heritage, and adventure attractions.”

Mr. Saahil Lalit, Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International, said that, “Ras Al Khaimah continues to be a sought-after leisure destination attracting global travelers to its idyllic beaches and attractions. We look forward to continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in the Emirate.”

Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Dalands Holding, commented that, “We believe this one-of-a-kind development will be immensely popular for its iconic design, luxurious accommodation, and trendy culinary options. Like the other luxury hotels in our portfolio, we are developing W Al Marjan Island around the perceived needs of our future guests by curating exceptional offerings and unforgettable experiences. Through this project, we hope to further enhance the attractiveness of Al Marjan Island.”

“This commitment has led to a myriad of prestigious projects, as exemplified by the launch of W Al Marjan Island. We are confident that this addition to our portfolio will not only raise the bar on regional hospitality but also set a new global benchmark, further reinforcing the northern emirate’s destination appeal,” noted Mr. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan.

