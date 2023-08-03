Mastercard in partnership with One Global launches Click to Pay in Kuwait

Mastercard has launched Click to Pay (C2P) in Kuwait in collaboration with a leading digital transformation and innovation company, One Global, under its Payment Service Provider (PSP) license.

Mastercard’s C2P establishes a new standard for guest checkout transactions, providing an improved experience for customers by making it simple, secure, and quick to check out without the need to enter their card credentials or store this sensitive information with many merchants. Once enrolled, users can use their stored cards in their profile to check out at any merchant that supports the service.

One Global has enabled Click to Pay for the purchase of digital gift cards and gaming vouchers, such as Amazon, Apple Cards, PlayStation, and Nintendo, as well as bill payments on one of their vertical markets, called Og Money. The mobile financial service platform serves as a one-stop shop for gaming vouchers, entertainment cards, bill payments, top-ups, utilities, travel, and other digital services. One Global will soon be expanding the service into other countries and supporting more use cases with broader adoption across their platform.

Mastercard started its collaboration with One Global in 2007 with several different projects. The most recent collaboration in 2022 was aimed at providing tailored financial solutions that enable the issuance of digital mobile wallets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Erdem Çakar

Country Manager

Kuwait & Qatar, Mastercard “Mastercard is committed to offering a wide range of payment technologies to consumers. Building on our relationship, we are delighted to join forces with One Global to deploy Click to Pay in Kuwait and beyond as we continue to offer seamless and frictionless payment experiences across the markets we serve.”

One Global is a digital transformation and innovation company specializing in fintech with 3.2 million customers on board. Since the beginning of its journey in 2004, the global player has built up a strong presence in more than 20 countries across MENA, East Africa, South and Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. One Global offers a wide range of Mobilized Lifestyle services to consumers and businesses via its vertical markets Og Money, Og Travel, Og Business, and Og Stack.

“At One Global, we are constantly on the lookout for ways to enhance our holistic digital financial services. The launch of C2P on Og Money in Kuwait offers an ideal opportunity to streamline the online checkout experience for our customers. With a global payments technology expert like Mastercard as our partner, we are well-positioned to meet fast-evolving consumer demands,” said Mr. Mohammed Al Rashidi, Founder and Executive Chairman of One Global.

