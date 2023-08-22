Officials during the signing ceremony.

Meydan Free Zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramex in order to offer more options for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through ‘Grow from Dubai’ initiative.

In November 2022, Meydan Free Zone introduced the ‘Grow from Dubai’ initiative to reinforce Dubai’s position as a trade hub across the region. Aramex is a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry and underscores the commitment of both entities to empower SMEs and drive sustainable economic growth. Further, this partnership will encompass various key services of the Meydan Free Zone, such as logistics, finance, regulatory support, and marketplace infrastructure.

Hamed Ahli

Head – Meydan Free Zone “We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Aramex. This partnership allows us to leverage our combined strengths and create an ecosystem that empowers SMEs to Grow from Dubai, promoting sustainability and driving economic progress. Together, we will generate new opportunities, enhance processes, and elevate the overall business landscape in the region and beyond.”

Under the MoU, Meydan Free Zone and Aramex will pool their expertise to further strengthen the offerings of Meydan Free Zone not only in the region but also across the globe. Aramex will contribute its innovative solutions catering to diverse business requirements.

Through this partnership, the two organizations will leverage their resources and capabilities to provide SMEs with a broader range of solutions and services, ultimately stimulating entrepreneurs to Grow from Dubai and making the economy more sustainable.

The partnership between Meydan Free Zone and Aramex is projected to create a thriving and energetic business ecosystem, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises and promoting long-term growth.

For his part, Mr. Tarek Abu Yaghi, General Manager of Aramex in the UAE, said that, “As part of our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups in the region and across the globe, Aramex is proud to partner with Meydan Free Zone.”

“Through this partnership, we will pool our resources with Meydan Free Zone to offer SMEs a wider selection of products and services to help them better succeed. At Aramex, we are committed to encouraging entrepreneurs to establish themselves in Dubai while fostering and strengthening the city’s growing economy,” Mr. Abu Yaghi added.

