Rep. Image | Courtesy: Albert Alia @ Pixabay

HP Spring Studios has joined forces with the Bahraini fintech hub Bahrain Fintech Bay in order to empower fintech startups and cultivate a thriving ecosystem.

HP Spring Studio is the first MENA-focused fintech venture studio, empowering exceptional fintech startups through strategic support, capital, and expertise. Backed by Hambro Perks and Bahrain’s Al-Waha Fund of Funds, HP Spring Studio provides founders with an unfair advantage, bolstering Bahrain’s position as a fintech powerhouse.

As part of the partnership, HP Spring Studios will leverage its expertise and resources to provide vital support to startups, including guidance in product and service development, mentorship, and connections to potential investors. Further, they aim to establish Bahrain as the definitive fintech hub and gateway to the region, with a shared mission to nurture innovation, support startups, and drive fintech growth.

According to the statement, Spring Studios will work closely with Bahrain Fintech Bay to identify new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Ms. Zainab Khamis, Head of HP Spring Studios Bahrain, said that, “We are committed to empowering fintech startups, driving innovation, and creating an ecosystem that attracts top talent and investment. Through this partnership, we aspire to solidify Bahrain’s position as the leading fintech destination in the region.”

Ms. Suzy Alzeera, COO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, noted that “the comprehensive approach to supporting startups and fostering collaboration with financial institutions holds the promise of unprecedented fintech advancements, paving the way for a flourishing fintech ecosystem in Bahrain and beyond.”

