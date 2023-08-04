Museum of the Future in Dubai achieves Well Health-Safety Rating

The Museum of the Future in Dubai has received the prestigious WELL Health-Safety Ranking for Facility Operations and Management.

Achieved alongside parent organization Dubai Future Foundation, the WELL Health-Safety Ranking was awarded to the Museum of the Future by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in June 2023 and recognizes the Museum of the Future’s commitment to prioritizing the health, safety and wellbeing of the museum’s visitors, workforce, partners and stakeholders.

The Museum of the Future has committed to renewing the WELL Health-Safety certification annually as part of its drive to develop a culture of well-being and its long-term commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of all those who work in and visit the museum.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating has been developed with a “people first” framework in mind by the International WELL Building Institute, a global organization focused on advancing human-centric health and safety within public buildings and offices. IWBI collaborated with more than 6,000 scientists and expert practitioners to develop the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

As a third-party verified rating that focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols and stakeholder engagement, the ranking was achieved following close consultancy between the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Foundation and IWBI. The Museum of the Future worked closely with IWBI to design a roadmap to drive deeper resilience within the heart of museum operations and further prioritize the health, safety and well-being of both workers and visitors.

Majed Al Mansoori

Deputy Executive Director

Museum of the Future “The WELL Health-Safety Rating reinforces the museum’s commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our most valuable assets – our talented team of employees, esteemed visitors and valued partners and stakeholders. We are proud to have achieved the Well Health-Safety Rating, a ranking that validates and guides our efforts to create a healthier and safer space. Visitors to the Museum of the Future will be able to see the WELL Health-Safety Seal displayed prominently outside its doors and enter the museum safe in the knowledge that we are committed to putting people’s wellbeing first.”

“As a global lab for designing future-focused cities, concepts and lifestyles, the Museum of the Future seeks to develop innovative solutions that support the vision of a better tomorrow. Adopting frameworks such as the Health-Safety Rating plays an essential role in creating a better, safer and healthier future for generations to come,” Mr. Al Mansoori added.

The WELL Health-Safety certification aligns with the Museum of the Future’s commitment to supporting UAE Centennial 2071, the long-term vision announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the UAE during the next five decades into a diversified, knowledge-based economy, offering a brighter future for generations to come, as well as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

