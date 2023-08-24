Rep. Image | Courtesy: Neil Dodhia @ Pixabay

National Bonds, a savings and investment company, has signed an agreement with noqodi, a fintech company fully owned by emaratech Group, to offer new solutions and advance the savings culture in the UAE.

The collaboration allows noqodi users to directly buy savings bonds from National Bonds, using a robust payment solution integrated with a digital wallet. Through this partnership, noqodi becomes an additional channel for saving bond purchases, aligning with National Bonds’ commitment to providing UAE citizens and residents with savings and investment solutions and catering to varied financial needs, by consistently developing flexible programs and offering innovative initiatives.

This partnership exemplifies National Bonds’ dedication to offering diverse avenues for all segments of the UAE population to embark on their savings journey.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali

Group CEO

National Bonds “At National Bonds, our mission revolves around empowering both nationals and residents of the UAE to take charge of their financial future. As part of this endeavor, we are dedicated to delivering convenient and accessible services that grant easy access to National Bonds’ savings and investment solutions. Our partnership with noqodi represents a major leap towards achieving this goal.”

National Bonds provide corporations, UAE nationals, and expatriates with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net. It also allows them to invest in programs that offer competitive returns, as per the statement.

Mr. Zahi Kallab, General Manager of noqodi, said that, “Through our collaboration with National Bonds, we are delighted to offer a seamless pathway for individuals and corporations across the UAE to invest in their dreams.”

“This collaboration not only simplifies the process of buying saving bonds but also exemplifies our commitment to empowering the UAE community with innovative financial tools. Together we are shaping a future where securing your financial aspirations is both technologically efficient and rewarding,” Mr. Kallab added.

Recommended | Noqodi collaborates with Network to expand its digital payments acceptance



