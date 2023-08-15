Officials at agreement signing

Noqodi, a fintech company fully owned by emaratech and regulated by the UAE Central Bank, has deepened its collaboration with Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enabling the company to expand digital payments acceptance for a wider range of sectors beyond just government and private sector services.

The network will empower noqodi’s various existing payment channels, including eCommerce, POS, and SoftPOS, to accept card payments, as it looks to support new unbanked segments and sectors such as retail and commerce, among others.

Noqodi is already integrated with multiple banks and payment options, providing a unified payment platform for government and selected private merchants, including direct debit, online banking, cash through partner exchange houses, etc., in addition to the complete automation of collections, reconciliation, settlement, and transaction-related services.

GM – noqodi “We are excited about our collaboration with Network International as we look to expand our reach and enable more digital payments across various sectors in the market. This will allow us to offer a wide range of payment solutions, including eCommerce, POS and SoftPOS, to new sectors that currently cannot get access to such payment options. Together with Network, and leveraging noqodi’s unique value proposition, we are committed to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises and simplifying their business operations with accessible and innovative digital payment solutions.”

Mr. Andrew Key, Group Managing Director, Acquiring at Network International, commented that “As a leading digital payments company in the region, we are delighted to expand and strengthen our engagement with noqodi, to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region. Digital payments are becoming more commonplace in the UAE with businesses of all sizes now shifting toward cashless transactions. Given this, there is a growing need for easily accessible innovative digital payment solutions that help simplify business operations.”

“We look forward to supporting Noqodi by strengthening their payment capabilities, through our best-in-class acceptance solutions. Our partnership further reaffirms our commitment to boosting digital payments in the region in line with Dubai’s bid to become a fully cashless economy,” Mr. Key added.

