National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has opened its new branch at The Warehouse Kuwait Mall in the Subahiya Area in order to cater to the customers needs and deliver top-notch, quick, and convenient service.

NBK’s branch expansion strategy mainly focuses on being closer to our customers, so as to integrate branches’ services with digital channels services to ensure offering customers a comprehensive banking experience.

According to the statement, “NBK’s new branches are on par with international standards, reflecting the radical changes introduced in the traditional branches concept, starting from the design, to the interactive services and advanced banking solutions provided, to keep pace with the fast-paced developments in the banking industry.”

These changes reflect the expectations of NBK Customers with whom the bank is always in touch to know about their needs and expectations, to ensure offering relevant services at the branches.

All NBK’s banking products, services, and payment solutions aim to serve customers’ needs, which are carefully identified through constant communication with all segments. “This is made using the bank’s various digital channels and advanced analytical methods through cutting-edge AI and Data Analytics techniques, then working to serve those needs to ensure delivering an impeccable banking experience,” as per the statement.

NBK continues to cement its leading position in the banking sector through the largest domestic banking network in Kuwait, with 72 branches. In addition, it stands out with the biggest owned ATM network totaling 450 onsite and offsite ATMs or CDMs.

