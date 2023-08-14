Oman LNG has sealed a binding term-sheet agreement with SEFE Secure Energy for Europe (SEFE) to supply 0.4 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG starting from 2026.

The agreement aims to enhance the ever-growing partnership between Oman LNG and international energy firms, where SEFE has become the latest beneficiary of Omani LNG marking the first LNG term deal with a German firm. The move is considered a remarkable milestone for both countries, thus opening doors for new opportunities in the European markets.

The signed term-sheet agreement encapsulates supplying a total volume of 0.4 million metric tons per annum of LNG from Oman LNG to SEFE. The agreement is based on a 4-year contract, starting in 2026. Signing term-sheet agreements beyond 2024 emphasizes Oman LNG’s role in sustaining the Sultanate of Oman’s reputation as a reliable and trusted LNG supplier, coupled with the effective management of business processes to produce reliable energy, and deliver it to customers around the world safely.

Mahmoud Al Balushi

CCO – Oman LNG “The term-sheet signing with SEFE marks another milestone. Going further, the agreement leverages our constant efforts to add value to Oman’s economy through growth and collaborations.”

The agreement signing ceremony was held under the auspices of Eng. Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. The agreement was signed by Mr. Hamed Al Naamany, CEO of Oman LNG, and Mr. Frederic Barnaud, Chief Commercial Officer of SEFE.

Mr. Egbert Laege, CEO of SEFE said that “We are delighted to announce the historic contract signing between SEFE and Oman LNG, marking a significant milestone for both entities. As pioneers among German companies to embark on this partnership, SEFE is proud to lead the way towards enhanced collaboration.”

