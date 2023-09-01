Purelab enters into partnership with MEMBS

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Purelab

Purelab, a subsidiary of PureHealth the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has partnered with the Middle East Molecular Biology Society (MEMBS) to deliver its 2023 annual congress.

This year’s event gathered healthcare professionals to discuss genetic testing’s role in enriching patient outcomes and enhancing the overall well-being of the community. Purelab spearheaded the conversation bringing valuable insights and leading scientific exchange between attendees.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Saleh Al Ghamdi, Chairman of MEMBS, stated that, “We are delighted to finally be able to resume our annual Congress since the onset of the global pandemic. We are particularly pleased to work with PureHealth’s Purelab to gather the scientific community and spearhead the conversation on genetic diseases and genetic testing. We believe that the application of genetic testing can alter the way we look at treatments for cancer patients and provide tools to foresee the onset of cancer cases.”

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafei, Chief Medical Officer at Purelab, noted that this dedication is in line with PureHealth’s vision to advance healthcare systems to improve the health and well-being of the population.

“We view medical advancements as a means to foster healthy communities, where people can live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. We believe that preventive healthcare and precision medicine are a powerful combination that can unlock unprecedented medical results. At PureHealth, we take pride in our role as a key driver in reinforcing the UAE’s position and leadership in the global healthcare landscape. By actively engaging in these strategic conversations, we aspire to stir the industry’s efforts towards greater integration of cutting-edge solutions to elevate the healthcare offerings,” Mr. Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer at Purelab said in a statement.

