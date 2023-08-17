PVH, the number one solar tracker manufacturer in the Middle East, has signed a major contract with China Energy Engineering Group Company (CEEC) to supply 1.7GW for the largest solar project in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

The project is located in the Al Shuaibah area of Jeddah City, Makkah Province in Saudi Arabia, and it adds to the list of many successful projects carried out by the Kingdom to achieve its ‘Vision 2030’ of reducing the use of fossil fuels and leading the global transition towards a clean and green energy system.

Saudi Arabia is committed to the preservation of the environment and has designed an elaborate strategy to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by the end of the decade. To this end the government is actively expediting the regional energy transition with a total of 27.3GW of renewable energy in its foreseen pipeline.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) aims to develop 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy capacity by 2030 and has invested around $400 billion since 2016 in alternative energy. The Al Shuaibah project represents a total investment of $2.2 billion in its two phases, with a 2GW solar photovoltaic plant that is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2025.

As the leader solar tracker manufacturer in the area, PVH is bound to play a key role in the realization of the Saudi Vision 2030. “Al Shuaibah is a very important project for PVH to showcase our expertise with product engineering and resilient design adapting to a projected lifetime of 35 years. This project is a benchmark to commemorate PVH’s local content strength in delivering large-scale projects,” said the company.

PVH has already supplied over 10GW in the Middle East and continues to grow in the region. With this project, the company creates a deeper stronghold with ACWA Power and CEEC. “Our bond with both ACWA and CEEC is further strengthened with this collaboration. Our portfolio continues to grow as we supply with the fastest turnaround and highest quality through our own manufacturing facility in Jeddah,” added a PVH spokesperson.

Proudly standing as the unrivaled market leader in the Middle East, PVH has consistently proven its trail of success that promises to grow in the coming years. During a previous visit to the PVH Saudi factory, Mr. Mohammad A. Abunayyan, Mr. Mohammad A. Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power remarked that “PVH and ACWA Power have a synergy since the beginning of working together in mega scale projects. This is yet another example of our ambitious partnership to keep growing in scale and innovation.”

